Active weather pattern begins tonight and lasts through the holiday weekend

Hopefully you enjoyed the last few days of really nice weather, things are changing quickly…

A storm complex in Kansas will drop south into our state overnight. The storms could initially be severe in northern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats. The storm complex will weaken as it drops south into central Oklahoma by morning.

After a dry and quiet midday, more storms are possible Friday afternoon and a few could be severe.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday and storms are likely Sunday into Monday. 1 to 4 inches of widespread rain is expected through Sunday. Storm chances will stick around nearly every day next week. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett