Active weather pattern, cool temps continue

Flooding is a big risk the next couple days as we will have daily rain and storm chances.

Saturday evening, look for scattered storms. Some may be strong to severe with lots of rain. Remember: turn around, don’t drown. Track the rain here.

Sunday will be cool with highs in the low 80s. There is a small risk of some isolated to widely scattered storms. Severe weather is not expected.

Better chances of rain and thunderstorms return Monday through Thursday. Again, heavy rain is a big threat with isolated strong storms.

Right now, the weekend of the 4th looks drier and warmer.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett