Watch for areas of fog or freezing fog Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible in far southern Oklahoma Tuesday evening. Wednesday’s weather will be pleasant with sunshine and warmer highs in the low 40s. Clouds return Wednesday night through Thursday as a stronger storm system approaches. Rain begins in western Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and a winter mix will spread across northwestern Oklahoma overnight. A rain/snow mix could move across northern Oklahoma Friday morning. Scattered showers will move across the rest of the state. The rain moves out Friday evening. A weak system grazes northern Oklahoma Saturday. A stronger system arrives Monday. Winter weather is possible, especially northwest but it depends on the timing of the cold air how far south the winter weather will occur. A weaker system could arrive mid-week, followed by another system at the end of the week. Long-range data suggests a big cool-down could follow with a taste of arctic air. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction