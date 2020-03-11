Active weather pattern to bring daily rain chances, possible severe weather

We have one more relatively calm weather day before active weather lasts an entire week!

Wednesday evening, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warm temps will only fall to the upper 50s.

Enjoy tomorrow, temps will be very warm with afternoon highs heading to nearly 80 degrees! Winds will be strong, gusting 20 to 30 mph.

After a warm Thursday, Friday will see a temperature drop of about 30 degrees with highs near 50. Also, rain will be off and on all day into early Saturday morning.

Daily rain chances will continue alongside fluctuating highs into next week. Right now, strong to severe storms will be possible mid to late week before a cold front sets an end to the active pattern toward the following weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Thursday

80° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Friday

50° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Saturday

66° / 46°
Showers ending by midday
Sunday

64° / 50°
Chance of afternoon showers
Monday

68° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
Tuesday

67° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

