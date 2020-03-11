Active weather pattern to bring daily rain chances, possible severe weather

We have one more relatively calm weather day before active weather lasts an entire week!

Wednesday evening, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warm temps will only fall to the upper 50s.

Enjoy tomorrow, temps will be very warm with afternoon highs heading to nearly 80 degrees! Winds will be strong, gusting 20 to 30 mph.

After a warm Thursday, Friday will see a temperature drop of about 30 degrees with highs near 50. Also, rain will be off and on all day into early Saturday morning.

Daily rain chances will continue alongside fluctuating highs into next week. Right now, strong to severe storms will be possible mid to late week before a cold front sets an end to the active pattern toward the following weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett