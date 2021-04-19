After a gorgeous Monday a strong cold front sweeps across Oklahoma tonight bringing freezing temps and a chance for April snow flakes.

After a gorgeous Monday a cold front sweeps across Oklahoma tonight bringing much colder temperatures and a chance for light snow / flurries across northern OK. A Freeze Warning for NW OK tonight and a Freeze Watch for the rest Tue Night. Bring the plants in! The area most likely to see very light snow / flurries is far northern and northeastern Oklahoma starting very late tonight and ending by early afternoon Tuesday. Temps should stay above freezing, ground temps mild, and snow very light so not expecting any travel issues at all. There might be minor slushy accumulations on grassy areas far northern and northeastern OK. In the OKC Metro temps stay above freezing Monday Night and any very light precipitation occurs from around 8 AM to 11 AM Tuesday probably just very light rain. On the back side of this system a frost / freeze is very possible Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning across central Oklahoma. A Freeze Watch has been issued for OKC Metro Tuesday Night. Jon Slater

