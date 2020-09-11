After a taste of Winter, Fall weather arrives in Oklahoma

Our recent Winter-like weather brought new temperature records to the state and a lot of cold rain, but its finally moving out.

For the rest of our Friday, expect skies to continue clearing across central Oklahoma. With more clear weather in place, isolated foggy spots may form overnight into early Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly clear with only a small chance for isolated showers in north central to central Oklahoma late in the afternoon.

Skies remain mostly sunny to partly sunny for most of the upcoming week with very nice highs in the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett