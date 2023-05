Some parts of the state, including the OKC metro, got over 3″ of rain today.

Thankfully for the Sooner State, the rain and clouds held temperatures down today and kept a warm front at bay. Severe weather is still possible tonight mainly south of the Red River in Texas. A Tornado Watch is out until 9PM.

Look for a big change tomorrow into the weekend with highs in the 80s and near 90 by the weekend with higher fire danger!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett