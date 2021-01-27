After highs in the 30s, 60s and thunderstorms are on the horizon!

South winds will return to the state for the rest of the week bringing much warmer air to Oklahoma.

Look for mid to upper 40s Thursday with sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to gather as warm air continues on Friday. Look for upper 50s, close to 60 in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives for the weekend bringing shower and thunderstorm chances Friday night and into Saturday. The good news is that temps will not fall much after the front with 50s for Sunday, and a good chance for more 60s the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett