After impressive snow, coldest temps of the season arrive Thursday night

Snowfall totals in northwestern Oklahoma were simply impressive, here’s the latest:

Other than a few flurries this afternoon, skies will clear quickly after sunset. With light northerly winds and clear skies, expect lows down to the middle 20s. Northwestern Oklahoma will see temps down to the upper teens early Friday.

A cool start leads to a warmer afternoon Friday. With sunny skies, we will see low 50s.

The weekend will be dry with low 50s, but temps head to the middle 60s by midweek next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett