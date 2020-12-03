After impressive snow, coldest temps of the season arrive Thursday night

Snowfall totals in northwestern Oklahoma were simply impressive, here’s the latest:

Other than a few flurries this afternoon, skies will clear quickly after sunset. With light northerly winds and clear skies, expect lows down to the middle 20s. Northwestern Oklahoma will see temps down to the upper teens early Friday.

A cool start leads to a warmer afternoon Friday. With sunny skies, we will see low 50s.

The weekend will be dry with low 50s, but temps head to the middle 60s by midweek next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 38° 28°

Friday

57° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 32°

Saturday

58° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 58° 30°

Sunday

53° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 31°

Monday

53° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 53° 32°

Tuesday

59° / 37°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 37°

Wednesday

64° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 43°

