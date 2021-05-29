After last week’s flooding, several inches more on the way!

Unfortunately, memorial day isn’t looking so great for outdoor activities.

Saturday night, expect increasing clouds. By dawn Sunday, rain will be falling out west. Some midday to afternoon showers are possible in the OKC area. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A lot of rain will be falling Monday. Sure, there will be a few dry hours, but as it looks now, it will be raining more than not. Flooding will also be a concern with already saturdated ground from last Thursday’s storms.

Rain chances continue all week with slowly warming temps

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett