OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thunderstorms Thursday morning produced more significant rainfall across portions of Oklahoma.

This is great news as we need the moisture!

After the morning rain moves out, our next upper level disturbance arrives in the southwest flow jet stream this afternoon and evening and additional scattered thunderstorms will develop.

Conditions are favorable for some severe weather with any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon into the evening hours.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds but tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Please stay tuned to the latest weather warnings as always!