After some recent cool weather, an active weather pattern begins and lasts several days

A weak front will be draped just northwest of OKC on Monday. Look for sunshine and mid 70s before a few thunderstorms form along that line from mid to late afternoon. The storms may be strong, but severe weather is not likely.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a small chance for severe weather as a few more ingredients get into place. Tuesday, storms will form in the Texas panhandle and move toward western Oklahoma later in the day. Some strong storms may continue eastward into central Oklahoma overnight.

With a small low in the state Wednesday, another chance for strong storms will exist in central and eastern parts of the state

Stay tuned as we refine the forecast in the coming days.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett