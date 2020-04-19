After some recent cool weather, an active weather pattern begins and lasts several days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak front will be draped just northwest of OKC on Monday. Look for sunshine and mid 70s before a few thunderstorms form along that line from mid to late afternoon. The storms may be strong, but severe weather is not likely. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a small chance for severe weather as a few more ingredients get into place. Tuesday, storms will form in the Texas panhandle and move toward western Oklahoma later in the day. Some strong storms may continue eastward into central Oklahoma overnight.

With a small low in the state Wednesday, another chance for strong storms will exist in central and eastern parts of the state

Stay tuned as we refine the forecast in the coming days.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 68° 47°

Monday

75° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 75° 51°

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 77° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 73° 55°

Thursday

80° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 80° 56°

Friday

73° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 0% 73° 46°

Saturday

64° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 64° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

62°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter