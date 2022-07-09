After some showers and severe storms Friday, we’ll be back to sunny skies and here comes the heat.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Southern and Southeastern Oklahoma.

It will feel like 105° to 110°+ for some parts of the state this afternoon.

We’ll see near-record highs early next week before more storm chances move in on Tuesday,

An early peak at the forecast late next week has highs climbing to as hot as 105° to 110° so Dangerous Heat back in the forecast.