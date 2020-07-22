Afternoon showers and storms possible along with less hot temps

Normal highs this time of the year are in the low to middle 90s. Although it will be humid, we will see actual air temps a bit below average into the weekend.

Look for isolated afternoon and evening storms across central and eastern Oklahoma today as highs head to nearly 90. Any storms that form will fall apart near sunset.

Storms may become strong with winds to 50 mph.

Tomorrow, more isolated afternoon storms are possible with highs again near 90 degrees.

Rain chances shift west as we head from Friday into the weekend allowing temps back into the middle 90s.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett