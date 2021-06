An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued again for the Oklahoma City Metro. Tulsa and Lawton have an Air Quality Alert as well. Highs will jump to the mid 90s under sunny skies with a heat index near 100. Lows will drop to near 70 under clear skies. Tomorrow may be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s.

The heat dome will slowly slide away late this weekend. A cold front arrives early Monday, bringing highs in the 80s, lows in the low 60s and storm chances early next week!