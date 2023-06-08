Good morning! Another Air Quality Alert has been issued for the OKC and Tulsa Metro Areas for your Thursday from 10AM thru 9PM. It’s still a very stagnant air mass as nothing is moving around very much with light winds. So ozone, smoke and haze is building up in low levels of atmosphere. I do see a pattern change that will improve the conditions by this weekend. Stay tuned to the latest weather folks!
