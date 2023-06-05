Smoke from Canadian wildfires could travel along the jet stream into Oklahoma, causing hazy skies and some health concerns. An Ozone Alert has been issued for the Oklahoma City and Tulsa Metro areas Tuesday. Anyone with respiratory or heart conditions should limit time outdoors. Highs will climb to the mid 80s with light and variable winds. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, a few could be strong.

As our jet stream pattern changes, storm chances increase Friday through the weekend. Severe weather is possible early next week. Stay tuned for the latest!