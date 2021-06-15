Air Quality Alert Tuesday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the OKC and Tulsa Metro areas for high concentrations of ozone in the forecast. Anyone with respiratory ailments or existing heart conditions should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. You can help the problem by reducing vehicle miles by carpooling or avoiding unnecessary trips. You can avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours and avoid mowing the lawn.

Highs will jump to the mid 90s through the weekend. Winds will steadily increase by the end of the week. A pattern shift will allow a cold front to move through early Monday, dropping highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated storm chances. Stay cool and stay safe!