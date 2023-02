Day two of nearly all day showers will continue with cool air in place. Track the rain here.

As air stays cold, a few flakes of snow may mix into parts of the state mainly this afternoon and this evening. No road problems are anticipated.

Look for a cool night with lows just below freezing.

A few more cold showers with a few flurries are possible Thursday night before a warmer weekend arrives.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett