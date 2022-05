The extended forecast calls for a weather pattern change by this weekend. The Jet Stream shows a rather big upper trough moving east from the Rockies across the plains and this pushes a strong cold front south across Oklahoma. Get ready for a big cool down this weekend with highs in the 60s / 70s and lows in the 50s and even some areas in the 40s up north! Enjoy the cooler temps!

