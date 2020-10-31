All treat, no tricks in this forecast; first Halloween full moon in 76 years!

Not only is tonight’s bright moon a blue moon, its also the first full moon on Halloween in 76 years!

Trick-or-treating conditions could not be better this evening with temps in the 60s, dropping to upper 50s later. Expect clear skies and a bright moon with light northerly winds. Overnight lows dip to near 40.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with sunny skies and highs near 60.

Absolutely gorgeous weather will be with us all week long with highs near 70 on Election Day. Thankfully for the ongoing cleanup efforts, no large scale storm systems are on the forecast horizon!

Have a great night and be safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett