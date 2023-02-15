Next storm system moving across Oklahoma today and tonight! Winter Storm Warnings up for the Panhandle with a few inches of snow and blowing snow. Winter Weather Advisory for NW OK for up to 1 inch of snow. Severe weather possible SE OK. Here in central and southwestern OK we are in the dry slot with little if any precipitation! Watching this storm!
