Already tracking our next storm system coming in Monday into Tuesday. More rain, more snow! Watching very strong Jet Stream over the Pacific Ocean this morning. This energy will develop into another storm system that tracks east into Oklahoma early next week. Expecting rain and storms Sunday night into Monday. Then depending on the exact track of the upper storm rain could change to snow before ending Tuesday morning in central OK. The heaviest snow will fall north of the path so northern OK could be in line for significant snow. Stay tuned!

