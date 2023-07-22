I’m tracking AMAZING weather this weekend.

We will see sunny skies and mild weather this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper-80’s to low-90’s today.

We will some rain chances this evening across Northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle.

Lows tonight will dip into the upper-60’s and low-70’s with light winds.

Some rain and storms possible tonight across Western Oklahoma.

Sunny, breezy and back to hot Sunday. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 90’s.

Some rain chances across western Oklahoma, but it looks like it will stay dry this weekend across the Metro.