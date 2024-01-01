Clouds return overnight with lows in the upper 20s. A south wind will rebound temperatures closer to average Tuesday, in the mid 40s. A storm system grazing Oklahoma to the south will result in cloudy skies and a few showers or sprinkles south. The sunshine returns Wednesday with warmer highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A stronger storm system approaches late Thursday through Friday. A winter mix or snow will be possible in far northern Oklahoma. The rest of the state will have a cold, soaking rain.

This weekend will be calm before another system arrives. A powerful storm system early next week could bring rain and a winter mix. We are carefully tracking the depth of the cold air to determine how far the south the winter weather will expand. Highs may not climb out of the 30s! Another storm system could follow late next week.