An Early Taste of Spring Today

If you like Sunny Skies and Highs in the 60’s then you will LOVE my forecast for today.

After a cold start, we will see clearing skies with highs making it into the mid-60’s this afternoon.

Winds will be breezy with southerly gusts up to 20 mph, and any snow left will continue to melt as we head into tonight.

We’ll be dry and mild for the next few days, but out next chance of rain moves in Thursday and we’ll see the best chance of rain move in Sunday.

The best news of all is it looks like we might be done with highs below freezing.

-Damien