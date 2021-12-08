Another big warmup is on the way, plus that Oklahoma wind!

Wednesday night will be cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid 40s. OKC will test the record high tomorrow of 74 degrees, set in 2015! A breezy southwest wind will elevate fire danger, especially for western Oklahoma. OKC will likely reach a new record high on Friday with a forecast in the upper 70s versus the record high of 75 degrees, set in 1996. Winds will increase to 30-45mph resulting in near-critical fire danger. A cold front will move across the state late Friday and a strong northwest wind will follow.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs will be 30 degrees cooler than the day before, only reaching the upper 40s. Temperatures will climb again and record highs could be possible by the middle of next week.

-Aaron