OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While we will see a small warmup through early to midweek, we aren’t done with Winter yet

We are watching another late season Arctic Front moving south into Oklahoma by the end of this week.

Right now the tming looks like the front comes in late Thursday and Thursday Night. Expect strong north winds and falling temps. Friday, right now, looks like some snow may mix in with the cold temps!

The 4Warn team is Watching very closely so stay tuned for updates! #okwx