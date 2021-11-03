Another Cloudy, Cold Day

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with highs 20 degrees below normal in the mid 40s. Areas of mist or drizzle may linger through this evening. Temperatures will only dip a few degrees in the low 40s for a low with cloudy skies. Skies will clear in northwestern Oklahoma, resulting in areas of frost. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for northwestern Oklahoma from 3AM to 9AM Thursday.

Thursday will be cloudy with some sunshine peeking through, mainly northwest. A south wind will mark the start of a warming trend with highs near 50 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. This weekend will be warmer in the 60s. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, make sure your clocks “fall back” one hour at 2AM on Sunday. A warming trend continues through early next week with a return of the 70s!