Another cloudy, cool day. However, there’s a better chance for some partial clearing this afternoon!

Good Sunday Morning folks! Once again Oklahoma covered in a blanket of low clouds and areas of fog out the door this early morning. As we go thru this afternoon there is a better chance for some partial clearing as winds pick up from the south. Fingers crossed! Highs today slowly warming from the 40s into the 50s and a few areas into the 60s! A big warm up is in the forecast Monday thru Wednesday as temps soar into the 70s and 80s! Then another cold front later this week with some rain chances Friday into Saturday. Right now the Easter Weekend looks down right chilly if not cold! Jon Slater

