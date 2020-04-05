Another cloudy, cool day. However, there’s a better chance for some partial clearing this afternoon!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good Sunday Morning folks!  Once again Oklahoma covered in a blanket of low clouds and areas of fog out the door this early morning.  As we go thru this afternoon there is a better chance for some partial clearing as winds pick up from the south.  Fingers crossed!  Highs today slowly warming from the 40s into the 50s and a few areas into the 60s!  A big warm up is in the forecast Monday thru Wednesday as temps soar into the 70s and 80s!  Then another cold front later this week with some rain chances Friday into Saturday.  Right now the Easter Weekend looks down right chilly if not cold!  Jon Slater

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

65° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 65° 43°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 58°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 56°

Friday

72° / 65°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 30% 72° 65°

Saturday

76° / 50°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 76° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter