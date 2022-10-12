Cold front blowing south across Oklahoma today. Not much of a temperature drop and no significant rain with it! However, strong north winds coming in behind the front. Yesterday we had south winds gusting to near 40 MPH and today strong north winds! You can expect the front to move across the OKC Metro this morning and push quickly into far eastern OK this afternoon. Winds will shift from south to north behind the front gusting to near 30 MPH. Unfortunately, no significant rain with it. Just a few showers possible this morning. The fire danger goes up with the gusty winds and drier air!

