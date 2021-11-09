Another cold front tracks across Oklahoma Wednesday bringing strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

We are watching another strong cold front heading toward Oklahoma. The latest data has the front sweeping across the state from west to east late Wednesday into Wednesday Night. Strong to possible severe thunderstorms will develop along the front as the front approaches central OK after 4 PM Wednesday. The storms will move quickly east across into eastern Oklahoma Wednesday Night. The main threats are large hail, 65 MPH winds, brief heavy rain and lightning. Stay weather aware on Wednesday as this situation forms. Jon Slater