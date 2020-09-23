Another foggy morning expected Thursday, temps climb into the weekend

Rain has moved off to the east, but lingering moisture means we will have another night blurred by increasing fog.

Expect cool and clearing conditions tonight with lows heading to near 60. As clouds vacate the sky, fog will develop in their wake. Dense foggy spots will be widespread Thursday morning.

Later in the day Thursday, mostly sunny conditions will return boosting afternoon temps to near 80.

Warmer and dry weather will lead us into the weekend with mid to upper 80s before a weak front arrives Sunday, followed by a stronger one Tuesday. Tuesday’s front will bring 60s and 70s midweek next week. Right now, the entire forecast looks dry.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett