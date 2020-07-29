Another front brings cool weather and renewed storm chances to Oklahoma

After a warm and muggy Wednesday, we have some changes coming with another out-of-season cold front!

Wednesday evening, expect widely isolated storms along with humid and warm temps. Any storms may cause flooding concerns as they will have heavy rain along with slow movement. Track the storms here.

Thursday, temps will head to nearly 90 ahead of another cold front. As the front moves through the state, storms will fire in the afternoon to evening hours. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Behind the front, we have a great set of days just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s, about 10 degrees below average!