After a weak front passed the state early Wednesday, really all it brought was more wind and clear blue skies. We have another cold front right on its heels, arriving Wednesday night into early Thursday. This front will be dry with a bit of wind, especially in northern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

Unfortunately the drought continues to worsen, but there may be some relief as we look toward Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures Sunday into early next work week will be cooler as well with widespread 60s!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett