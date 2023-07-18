It’s another scorcher today! A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire area today with pockets of Heat Warning conditions east and south. Expect hotter temps today near 100 degrees with the feels like temps 105-110. This is dangerous heat and humidity so take this seriously. Avoid being outside for long periods of time. Take frequents breaks from the heat and drink plenty of fluids!
