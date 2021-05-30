Another heavy rainfall event heading towards Oklahoma!

Here’s the latest coming into the Storm Center…Still looks like a good solid heavy rainfall event Monday into Tuesday for much of Oklahoma and especially central OK. Rainfall totals on average 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Watch for flash flooding next couple of days starting late tonight and shifting from west to east slowly across the state. Grounds are already saturated in many areas due to recent rainfall. Any prolonged heavy rain will likely cause flooding in flood prone areas! Please stay connected to the latest weather conditions next couple of days. Turn Around Don’t Drown!!