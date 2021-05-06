Another Nice Day!

Thursday will be beautiful with highs in the mid 70s, a north breeze and sunshine! Tonight will be clear and calm with seasonal lows in the low 50s. A few showers or storms are possible in north central, northeastern and central Oklahoma tomorrow morning. Showers will move into eastern Oklahoma midday. Highs will climb to the upper 70s with a strong south wind. Storms will develop along the dryline in the panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma by late afternoon. Marginally severe storms are possible with up to quarter size hail and 60 mph winds.

Saturday will be very warm and windy with highs in the mid 80s. Western Oklahoma could see temperatures flirting with 100 degrees! Fire danger will be extremely high in western Oklahoma behind the dryline. Severe weather is possible but the lid on the atmosphere may be too strong. The highest chance of severe storms breaking the cap is in northern Oklahoma. If storms form, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible. A cold front sweeps across the state early Sunday. Mother’s Day will be cooler in the 60s.