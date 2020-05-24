Another night of severe storms in store for Oklahoma followed by a wet and stormy Memorial Day

Strong and severe storms are likely Sunday evening and overnight, especially in western Oklahoma. Storms will form late this afternoon in the Texas panhandle and move eastward this evening. The main threats will be high winds and hail.

As it looks now, storms will move into western parts of the state between 7PM and 10PM. As they head east, they will weaken with time. Overnight lows into Monday morning will be in the mid 60s.

Memorial day will feature mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Afternoon storms will fire in central and northwestern Oklahoma, some of which will be severe. Highs will reach into the lower 80s.

A wet pattern will continue through the week with daily storm chances. While there will not be widespread severe weather any given day, localized strong to severe storms will be possible.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

