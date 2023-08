With broad northwesterly flow at the jet stream levels, we will once again see storms roll from the plains into northern and central Oklahoma late Sunday into Monday morning.

Along with the early AM rain, temps will be fairly nice Sunday night, and through the day Monday as the rain pulls east. Look for lows in the 60s and low 70s with highs just shy of 90 Monday.

Another round of rain and storms will likely arrive Monday night into Tuesday.

