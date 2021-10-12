Another Round of Severe Weather Tonight

Tuesday will be cloudy, mild and windy. Scattered showers and clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be 2 rounds of storms. Isolated severe storms could develop in southwestern Oklahoma by 6 or 7PM and move northeast. For the second round, severe storms will develop in the panhandle this evening, along the dryline. A cold front will take over, creating a line of storms in western Oklahoma by midnight. The line will push into central Oklahoma early Wednesday. Damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible, mainly before the storms form a line. Make sure you have multiple ways to get your watches and warnings. The storms will weaken as they move into southeastern Oklahoma mid Wednesday morning. A few showers may return in southeastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon while western Oklahoma may see some sun. Showers and storms return to southeastern and portions of central Oklahoma Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected. A powerful cold front arrives early Friday, sparking a few showers. A strong north wind will follow and highs will only climb to the mid 60s and lows will drop to the 40s. An unseasonably cool but pleasant fall weekend will follow.

