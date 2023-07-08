Saturday will feature some times of clouds and sun while temperatures remain slightly below normal in the middle 80s. With recent rains, humidity levels will remain elevated.

Again, look for another round of mainly overnight storms beginning in western Oklahoma by 9-11PM, then racing further into the state.

Hail and some highs winds will be possible with the strongest storms with widespread flooding concerns.

Look for another day of humid, but below average temps Sunday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett