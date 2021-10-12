Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms for Oklahoma!

The second storm system within 2 days is heading into Oklahoma. Expect rounds of showers and t’storms with some severe likely. There’s an Enhanced Risk to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms coming in waves across the state. 3 waves! One wave this Tuesday afternoon. Then another round of scattered storms very late Tuesday afternoon / evening mostly in SW OK into Central OK. The one last wave very late tonight from the Panhandles into western and northwestern OK. The last round will reach OKC early Wednesday morning after 4 AM. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and some potential for a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware folks!