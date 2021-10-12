Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms for Oklahoma!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has confirmed Gabby Petito's cause of death to be strangulation with the manner of death being ruled a homicide.

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after she did not return from a months-long cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her remains were found Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.