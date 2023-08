Expecting

You can expect 3 more days of extreme heat across Oklahoma with temperatures over 100 degrees! The humidity is much higher in eastern OK with the feels like temps 110 to 115 possible! Out west a much drier heat with actual air temperatures over 100 and some fire danger concerns. The Heat Dome shifts southwest by late this weekend allowing a cold front to move south across Oklahoma on Sunday. Behind the front next week not as hot with some rain chances!