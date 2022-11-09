Good Morning folks! The 5 AM temperature map is a wake up call for Oklahoma. Yes, it’s windy and very mild right now! However, as you can see, Arctic Air is building up north and getting ready to pounce on the southern plains! The first front arrives Thursday afternoon with showers and t’storms. Then the colder air arrives Thursday Night with temps dropping into the 30s by Friday morning. Veterans Day is sunny but cold with highs in the 40s! It stays cold through the weekend and much of next week as several waves of cold air will be surging south. An upper level disturbance tracking across Oklahoma Monday means a cold rain seems likely. A wintry mix possible across the Panhandles and far western OK! Watching closely so stay tuned for latest weather updates.

