OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After highs in the low to middle 60s Thursday, we won’t see temperatures even out of the 30s for at least a week!

Look for Arctic air to blast in Thursday night through Friday morning with wind chills below zero. A narrow window of rain will accompany the front overnight, which may lead to flash freezing of roads for Friday morning. Watch out for slick spots early Friday!

Another blast of polar air arrives Saturday and will last through at least Tuesday.

Wind Chill Watches are out for the state with wind chills to -20 Monday morning!

We are also looking for the possibility of snow mixing with the cold air Sunday afternoon into Monday. Stay tuned!