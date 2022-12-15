Dry but very cold weather is on the way, in the meantime, enjoy the *slightly* below normal temps!

Look for highs in the 40s the rest of this week. Northwesterly winds and clear nights will give us very cold mornings with bus stop wind chills in the teens and single digits. Bundle up!

The weekend will be a bit warmer with some 50s Sunday before another Arctic blast next week. Temps by week’s end may be in the teens with wind chills just before Christmas possibly in the single digits to below zero!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett