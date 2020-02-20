Arctic Cold Friday Morning!

After a snowy start to Thursday in northern Oklahoma, skies will clear this afternoon. Highs will only climb to the low 30s north to the low 40s south. Strong north winds will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s. The combination of clear skies, light winds and arctic air will allow lows to drop to the upper teens and low 20s Friday morning! Friday afternoon will be much better with light winds, sunny skies and cool highs in the mid 40s.

Highs will jump 10 degrees for Saturday in the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds and a breezy south wind. Rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday with up to an inch of rain in northern Oklahoma! Another system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance for rain and snow. Stay tuned for the latest!