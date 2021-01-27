Arctic Cold Wednesday, Warming Trend Starts Thursday

Wednesday will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal in the mid 30s! Skies will gradually clear from west to east across the state. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold in the mid 20s. Wind chills will drop to the upper teens. A south breeze returns tomorrow, marking the start of our warming trend. Highs will climb to the mid 40s. Winds increase out of the south Friday with warmer highs in the mid 50s. Scattered showers will develop Friday night and increase through Saturday morning. A dryline will sweep across the state Saturday afternoon bringing strong southwesterly or westerly winds, sunshine and warm highs in the mid 60s! A cold front will follow, dropping highs to the 40s Sunday.

