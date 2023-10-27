The first of two fronts arrives early Friday bringing temps down from the 80s we saw Thursday. Look for clouds to thicken up across the state Friday night with scattered showers all day Saturday. Highs will struggle to reach the 50s.

Sunday morning, another strong front will move in bringing very cold wind chills in the teens and 20s all day Sunday.

Some of the rain may mix with snow in northwestern Oklahoma Sunday morning to midday.

As skies clear Monday, overnight lows will be in the upper 20s Monday and Tuesday mornings!